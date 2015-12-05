You may not have realized your vast library of was incomplete, what with your playlist of pop stars, movie characters, teenagers, and a dog mournfully reminiscing about love lost over the phone. None of them even comes close to Adele's mastery, though each cover seems to have a value of its own. And now comes another one really worth your time, courtesy of American Idol alumna Karen Rodriguez.
The New York singer performs her version half in Spanish and half in English. In the video, posted earlier this week, she addresses an unseen ex from a wood-paneled, candlelit recording studio. As she belts the chorus, "Hola desde el mas alla," you might be forgiven for thinking she's covering an old boléro. It just sounds so good, and possibly even sadder, in Spanish.
Back when she was competing in season 10 of American Idol, Rodriguez performed Mariah Carey's "Hero" in Spanglish, too. If this gives you a taste for more bilingual covers, take a listen to her version of Drake's "Hotline Bling."
OPENING IMAGE: Picture Perfect/REX Shutterstock.
