You Can Buy Brangelina's $5.64 Million Mansion — But You Can't See Inside

After listing their New Orleans mansion for sale in May for $6.5 million, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have cut the price by $850,000, bringing it to $5.65 million. The home, which they purchased while Pitt was filming Benjamin Button, is big enough to accommodate even their sizable brood.
Located in the popular French Quarter, the house has five bedrooms and five baths, complete with luxe details such as marble fireplaces and an elevator. It also includes its own two-story guest house. Sadly, there are no current interior shots available, but there are these photos from 2006. Potential buyers will have to trek down to New Orleans to get a peek at what the place looks like today. But be warned: You're reportedly not allowed to snap any pics of the major reno work, presumably for privacy reasons.
It's also worth noting that the Jolie-Pitts are not the only celebrity residents to have graced this space. Jonah Hill crashed at the couple's house when he was in town filming 21 Jump Street. “I would go home every day from work, and there’d be a tour outside, and they’d be freaking out,” Hill explained on The Daily Show. “I’d get out of the car, and you could hear a collective, audible sigh of annoyance when it wasn’t Brad Pitt.”
Is it so wrong that we would have been kind of annoyed, too? You're talking about one half of the dorkiest power couple in the world.
