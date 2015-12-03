The Harry Potter gods have given us a gift this morning. A video of Daniel Radcliffe's audition for the beloved book-based movie series is making the rounds on the internet, and it is just out of control adorable.



In the clip, Radcliffe is running lines with an off-screen Hagrid about the Norwegian Ridgeback dragon egg.



Later, we get to see his darker side, when the Potter character talks about living without his parents. (Yep, still heartbreaking, even after all these years, even without the full-on movie effects.)



Also, seeing Radcliffe slipping into the signature round glasses for the first time is pretty priceless. We could watch this on a loop all darned day.



And we just might, actually — that's how cute the young actor is. See for yourself in the video below.

