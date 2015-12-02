Thousands of handsome young men are auditioning to play young Han Solo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Are any of them worthy?
The official announcement that Han would be getting an origin story movie came in July. Now it seems the search for a man who can embody the charisma of a young Harrison Ford (perhaps an impossible task) is well underway. THR notes that over 2,500 actors have either submitted tapes or gone in for meetings.
Some of those who've reportedly auditioned were already on our list of dream contenders, including Dave Franco and Miles Teller. We wish we'd thought of another name on THR's list: Rami Malek, star of Mr. Robot. That said, other actors reportedly vying for the part seem all wrong for it. Can you imagine Chuck Bass playing Han Solo? What about Draco Malfoy? Neither can we, but apparently the casting directors have looked at Ed Westwick and Tom Felton.
Other potential players? Ansel Elgort, a.k.a. the budding EDM DJ and The Fault in Our Stars heartthrob, and TV stars like Colton Haynes from Teen Wolf and Chandler Riggs from The Walking Dead.
THR also revealed another fun tidbit about the film, which will be directed by 21 Jump Street's Phil Lord and Chris Miller: the project's codename is "Red Cup." Get it? As in Solo Cup?
