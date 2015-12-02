Ten became nine tonight on The Voice. America said goodbye to one artist, while the rest move on to next week's semifinals.
Two singers from Team Gwen were on the chopping block tonight, with one saying goodbye for good. Mercifully, Team Pharrell's sole torchbearer moved on.
Also tonight, Sia gave a stellar performance of her new single "Alive." The eccentric pop singer delivered an awesome, true-to-herself version of the song, donning a MASSIVE hair bow atop a half-white, half-black wig covering her eyes. The powerhouse singer belted out her hit track (which she originally co-wrote with Adele and was intended for 25). I kind of feel bad for the artists who had to perform in her wake.
Tonight, America saved eight artists:
1. Emily Ann Roberts — Team Blake
2. Jordan Smith — Team Adam
3. Jeffery Austin — Team Gwen
4. Barrett Baber — Team Blake
5. Madi Davis — Team Pharrell
6. Amy Vachal — Team Adam
7. Zach Seabaugh — Team Blake
8. Shelby Brown — Team Adam
And two artists didn't get quite enough votes, so they each tried to woo voters one more time with back-against-the-wall performances.
1. Korin Bukowski — Team Gwen
Song: "Try" by Colbie Caillat
Performance: Ouch. Korin must've been feeling the pressure after hearing she was in the bottom two for the third week in a row — she tripped up on the lyrics of a couple times, but redeemed herself by not totally losing her composure. All the coaches empathized with her, saying it's happened to them too. And Gwen fiercely defended Korin, selling her authenticity and depth as an artist.
2. Braiden Sunshine — Team Gwen
Song: "Harder To Breathe" by Maroon 5
Performance: It's always a risky move covering one of the coaches' songs. Braiden definitely made Adam's hit a lot cuter.
America could only instant-save one artist though, and they chose... Mr. Sunshine. So goodbye, Korin. But watching the eccentric singer grow into a confident, self-assured woman in just a few short weeks under Gwen's wing was a win in itself.
