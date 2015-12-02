1. Emily Ann Roberts — Team Blake

2. Jordan Smith — Team Adam

3. Jeffery Austin — Team Gwen

4. Barrett Baber — Team Blake

5. Madi Davis — Team Pharrell

6. Amy Vachal — Team Adam

7. Zach Seabaugh — Team Blake

8. Shelby Brown — Team Adam



And two artists didn't get quite enough votes, so they each tried to woo voters one more time with back-against-the-wall performances.



1. Korin Bukowski — Team Gwen

Song: "Try" by Colbie Caillat

Performance: Ouch. Korin must've been feeling the pressure after hearing she was in the bottom two for the third week in a row — she tripped up on the lyrics of a couple times, but redeemed herself by not totally losing her composure. All the coaches empathized with her, saying it's happened to them too. And Gwen fiercely defended Korin, selling her authenticity and depth as an artist.



2. Braiden Sunshine — Team Gwen

Song: "Harder To Breathe" by Maroon 5

Performance: It's always a risky move covering one of the coaches' songs. Braiden definitely made Adam's hit a lot cuter.



America could only instant-save one artist though, and they chose... Mr. Sunshine. So goodbye, Korin. But watching the eccentric singer grow into a confident, self-assured woman in just a few short weeks under Gwen's wing was a win in itself.

