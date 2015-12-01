We have lots of questions about Sia’s choice to never appear publicly without her wig. For one thing, it seems like it would get a little hot under there, right? Also, does she ever walk into things because she can’t see past the bangs? Inquiring minds want to know.



As for why she actually wears the wig — well, that’s a question that the singer and songwriter addressed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today. “Well it's just so that I can go to Target and buy a hose if I want to,” the Aussie explained. Natch.



“Or if I find I'm in need of a restroom, I can go in the side of the road, no one would be following me with a camera trying to get a shot,” she added. That makes sense to us. While the wig doesn’t exactly make her paparazzi proof, it does probably help offset a certain amount of celeb stalking.



DeGeneres and Sia — who are apparently pals — have been face to face before, sans wig, and the host encouraged her during the segment to reveal what’s under there.



“You're beautiful,” DeGeneres said, urging Sia to take off the wig in front of the studio audience. Watch as Sia prepares for her big TV reveal in the video below.