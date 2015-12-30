It's been a big year for Hilary Duff. She starred in Younger, she dyed her hair that awesome shade of blue, and she even used Tinder! Fittingly, the 28-year-old star is kicking off the new year with a bang on the cover of Redbook's February issue. In her interview with the magazine, Duff opens up about harsh tabloid headlines and her feelings that marriage isn't "essential."
So, how did the singer and actress really feel about those (not-so-nice) post-baby-bod headlines three years ago?
"After I had Luca, I went out to, like, the breast-pump store — I was still huge — and I just had a comfortable outfit on," she tells Redbook.
"And the next day [in the tabloids] it was like, 'Hilary debuts post-baby bod!' And I was like, 'That’s not a debut! That’s an errand!' It was such a happy time that honestly I didn’t care; it wasn’t until later that I realized how mean and invasive it was."
Need we remind you of her March revenge bikini selfie? She certainly showed she has nothing to hide.
And, after her highly publicized divorce from her ex, will she ever get married again?
"I don’t want to say I wouldn’t get married again, but it’s not important to me," she tells the magazine. "I don’t feel I would need to be married to have another child. If I felt strongly enough toward someone or if someone felt strongly about it, I might say 'Okay.' But it’s not essential."
We agree, Hil. New year, do you.
Read the rest of the cover star's interview in Redbook's February issue, which hits newsstands January 5.
