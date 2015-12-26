This would have been a match made in MTV heaven — you know, back in the '90s. Former MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes and singer Richard Marx have tied the knot.
According to Us Weekly, the longtime couple were married right before Christmas, on December 23, in Aspen, CO.
Fuentes confirmed the happy nuptials, tweeting a photo of the two in the snow, with the message, "This happened & I couldn't be happier."
The addition of the hashtag #myhusband makes it just that much cuter.
This happened & I couldn't be happier. Nos casamos y más feliz no puedo estar @richardmarx #myhusband #aspen pic.twitter.com/PVvWNHjdhY— Daisy Fuentes (@DaisyFuentes) December 25, 2015
Not to be outdone, Marx — best known for his '80s ballads, like "Right Here Waiting" — shared pics on Instagram from their wedding winter wonderland, complete with a bouquet of white roses and a bubble-filled exit.
"On December 23rd, 2015," Marx wrote, "the magnificent @daisyfuentes gave me the honor of becoming my wife."
The couple, who have been together for a year, first met when Fuentes appeared in Marx's 2014 video, "Beautiful Goodbye." This is the second marriage for both.
OPENER PHOTO: Matt Baron/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement