Christmas came early this year for Beatles fans — the Fab Four's albums will be available to stream starting at midnight on December 24, the group announced today.
According to The New York Times, the band's catalog — 13 original albums and four compilations — will be available on nine different streaming music services: Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon Prime Music, Tidal, Deezer, Microsoft Groove, Napster/Rhapsody, and Slacker Radio.
Even better, the band's music will be available on the free and fee versions of the services that have both options.
The Beatles announced the news that its music would now be available for streaming "here, there and everywhere" with a short YouTube clip featuring its biggest hits, starting with the 1963 single “She Loves You" and ending with "Let It Be" from 1970.
A statement accompanying the news simply said, “Happy Crimble, with love from us to you.”
The Beatles, who are the best-selling group of all time, were one of the last holdouts of the streaming era — it wasn't until 2010 that the band made its music available on iTunes — making this very big news for music fans.
The band's remaining members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, have yet to comment on why they finally decided to make The Beatles' catalog available to stream. For right now, let's just file this under Christmas miracle.
