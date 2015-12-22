This Is The Most Overpaid Actor In Hollywood

Johnny Depp is many things — an accomplished actor, the subject of many "but is he any good" brunch table debates, and probably a frequent visitor to whatever lair Tim Burton might have built into his house for distinguished guests. But according to Forbes, Depp isn't a solid investment for movie producers. Depp has earned the dubious title of "Most Overpaid Actor" this year, leading a roster of marquee names who take home big paychecks, and deliver not such big returns.
To break it down, for every dollar Depp was paid on recent films, the movies brought in $1.20 in returns, according to Forbes. Not exactly a bank-breaking payoff. This marks Depp's second year in a row on the magazine's tally. Depp is joined on the list by Denzel Washington, Will Ferrell, and Liam Neeson.
Who, on the other hand, does Forbes call, "Hollywood’s Best Actor for the Buck"? Chris Evans, who returns over $180 for every dollar he makes.
Johnny Depp's next chance to redeem himself will be Yoga Hosers, a Kevin Smith film in which he stars with his daughter Lily-Rose. The movie is scheduled to be released on January 24.
