Reese Witherspoon Is Making A Barbie Film

You could say that Reese Witherspoon has already made a film about Barbie, and it's called Legally Blonde. Her newest project, however, is much deeper than that. But, yes, it still takes its inspiration from a certain Mattel doll.
The Tracking Board reports that the actress and producer has picked up the rights to the 2010 Robin Gerber book Barbie and Ruth: The Story of the World’s Most Famous Doll and the Woman Who Created Her. Witherspoon and producing partner Bruna Papandrea will bring to the screen the story of Ruth Handler, the woman who created the iconic toy figure, after observing the way her daughter, Barbara, played with paper dolls.
The book has yet to be adapted into a script, and it remains unknown as to whether Witherspoon herself will play Handler. As it happens, the Oscar winner's name had been mentioned as a possible contender to star as Barbie in a separate live-action film project about the figurine. Sony is producing that film, with a script by Diablo Cody.
So that means we now have two Barbie films on the horizon. Let's hope they don't go the way of Jem and the Holograms.
