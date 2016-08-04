Note: This story was originally published on November 24, 2015.
Not even the most hardcore of Disney fans likely ever uncovered this Little Mermaid secret.
Remember the dress that Ariel wears when she goes to meet Prince Eric at the ball? Turns out, it's an amalgamation of other famous Disney Princess ensembles, as per this genius piece of IMDB trivia.
So what is this Franken-dress actually composed of? The lower sleeves, as it turns, out, came from Sleeping Beauty's gown, while the puffy part was lifted directly from Snow White. The light-pink color is an homage to Cinderella.
And there are plenty of other matchy-matchy details where those came from. See the dresses compared side-by-side over on Buzzfeed. Also: Let this be a lesson that even when you think you know all there is to know about a Disney film, there are plenty of treasures yet to be uncovered.
