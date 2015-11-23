The Clue That Every Harry Potter Fan Missed

Harry Potter fans have spent four long years without any new HP content, and they'll be waiting another year for Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.
Meanwhile, superfans dissect the books and movies for missed clues, and today Buzzfeed has revealed a big one—Potter might have actually discovered a Horcrux in the fifth book.
Though the idea of the Horcruxes (magical items where dark wizards, like Voldemort, keep pieces of their souls) wasn't introduced until book six, Potter destroys one in just the second book, when he stabs Tom Riddle's diary with a basilisk fang. But in a passage taken from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, it seems like Potter and company might have stumbled upon another Horcrux long before their seventh year saga.
Meanwhile, superfans dissect the books and movies for missed clues, and today Buzzfeed has revealed a big one—Potter might have actually discovered a Horcrux in the fifth book.
Though the idea of the Horcruxes (magical items where dark wizards, like Voldemort, keep pieces of their souls) wasn't introduced until book six, Potter destroys one in just the second book, when he stabs Tom Riddle's diary with a basilisk fang. But in a passage taken from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, it seems like Potter and company might have stumbled upon another Horcrux long before their seventh year saga.
The passage reads, "They found an unpleasant looking silver instrument, something like a many-legged pair of tweezers, which scuttles up Harry’s arm like a spider when he picked it up, and attempted to puncture is skin. Sirius seized it and smashed it with a heavy book entitled Nature’s Nobility: A Wizarding Genealogy. There was a musical box that emitted a faintly sinister, tinkling tune when wound, and they all found themselves becoming curiously weak and sleepy, until Ginny had the sense to slam the lid shut; a heavy locket that none of them could open; a number of ancient seals;…"
A heavy locket found in the Black house sounds a whole lot like the locket Sirius' brother, Regulus, stole from Voldemort! It just goes to show, you should really pay attention when you're spring cleaning.
Advertisement