"A Toy Spawned From the Darkest Depths of Hell: Horrible, horrible, horrible toy for kids. I just spent the last TWO AND A HALF hours (absolutley, 100 percent not an exaggeration) attempting to remove 14 of these bastard balls out of my daughter's hair. Buy this toy for someone if you hate them or their child. They are the most incredible choking hazards on the planet. They bring pain and misery, tears, fighting, broken and ripped hair, and questions of one's sanity in handling life in general. I can't feel my arms now after attempting to pull this spawn from hell 'toy' that matted itself into her hair like nothing ever witnessed before. The photo is her hair with conditioner coating the balls in what proved to be an almost fruitless effort to exract the evil. If you wish to proceed, good luck." — Ethan Benoit "Step away from the Bunchems. Stuck in the carpet, in the dogs hair and don't even get me started on the kids hair at least I do have boys.... They are now bald thanks to these bastards! It doesn't matter how much supervision is involved we are still talking about children. These little demon spawns bring hell to your home!" — Amazon Customer

"If I had one wish it would be to throat punch the person that invented these!!! My daughter and son were so excited to get these craft balls from hell. Minutes after we got them the kids were having fun throwing them, several landed in my daughters hair. She thought it was funny that they stuck, so of course she added more. This is worse than glue, gum and taffy in the hair!!! I just spent the past two hours trying to get bunchums out of my daughters hair. Two freakin hours! I finally got to the point that I began cutting them out. Even with them out of her hair I couldn't get the cut hair out from around the craft ball from hell. I can't remember a worse product." — A. Wild "Kids love playing with these. But kids will get carried away and set their new creation on their head and it's all over. The panic sets in quick when they realize it doesn't come off. They try to pull it off and all the burrs grab hold and entrench deeper into their hair. It is truly the worst toy ever. If this happens to you 1) stop the kids from pulling and get them to sit still. 2) remove the easy balls that are not yet entrenched. 3) spray each ball and surrounding hair with good detangler 4) use the end of a fine comb as a hook and pull out individual hairs from the ball. Do it one ball at a time with the ball that is farthest out. Use the comb like a trenching tool and work out a few hairs at a time. This group of balls was over three hours to get out. I came very close to cutting all her hair. Every other attempt to get them out only made it worse and wrapped the hair in deeper. Good luck...." — Brian

"Perfect gift for that child you hate. Have a 5 year old who really gets on your nerves? Then give them this and let them play with it unsupervised." — Rebecca Olesen

"DO NOT BUY! They got stuck in my daughters hair!! There is a youtube video explaining how to remove them. IT DOES NOT WORK! We tried everything. Here is how I removed them. After trial and error this was the fastest and most painless way we found. I used spray leave in conditioner on the Bunchem and surrounding area of hair to make it wet, pull the hair down off the ball with a toothpick(or sharp small object) then when half of the ball is exposed, using a long nosed pliers I wiggled the ball free from her hair. I hope this helps! Good Luck" — 12345678