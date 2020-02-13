Certain films go down in history as defining moments in cinema, and as representation on screen has made slow strides towards matching the real world, pretty much every film about lesbian romance is a landmark. In 2015, Carol was one of those films. It tells the story of the romance between Therese (Rooney Mara), a young department store shopgirl, and Carol (Cate Blanchett), a suburban woman in the middle of a divorce. Directed by Todd Haynes, the movie follows Therese and Carol as they pursue their mutual attraction through coded language — and then let their relationship flourish.