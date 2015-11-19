Rebel Wilson Is The BFF Of Our Dreams In How To Be Single

When it comes to comedy, we’re always down for another movie portraying the kind of real, ridiculous antics girlfriends get into together. The trailer for How To Be Single, a buddy comedy co-starring Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson as girlfriends navigating New York City’s dating pool, premiered on Ellen today.
Rebel stopped by to talk about the movie, in theaters February 2016, and to drop the exclusive preview – but not without taking a moment to fawn over fellow guests One Direction.
If you know what it’s like to be single in NYC, you’ve probably already guessed this movie was long overdue. Even if you aren’t acquainted with the perils of being uncoupled in NYC – trust us, you’re not missing out on much – the trailer for How To Be Single reveals lots to get excited about. The jokes are clever, Wilson is a badass, and Johnson’s awkward moment when faced with bros at a crowded club is, unfortunately, relatable. We’re forecasting that How To Be Single might be the key to reclaiming the dreaded term “chick-flick” once and for all.
Expect How To Be Single to drop in theaters this February 12th, just in time for a solo-YOLO Valentine’s Date. Or, in the spirit of Wilson’s brassy character, pre-game for showtime over a bottle of white with your own girl gang. Check out the trailer via Ellen’s official YouTube channel below.
