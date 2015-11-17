Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence are doing one last globetrotting tour while promoting the final Hunger Games film. A recent stop landed the stars, along with other members of the cast, in Beijing for approximately 24 hours.
Even though their time in China was brief, that didn't keep Lawrence, Hemsworth, or Josh Hutcherson from heading to visit the Great Wall — and while they were there, a friend of Hemsworth's snapped a photo that shows a particularly hilarious dynamic between a certain duo.
In the pic, which was revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night while Hemsworth was a guest on the show, the guys are wearing adorable panda hats. Lawrence is nowhere to be seen, but she still manages to be present in the shot: Hemsworth is holding her purse.
"Jen didn't want to carry her handbag anymore, which is like Jen," Hemsworth — who is apparently moonlighting as a Valentino-accessory babysitter — explained to Kimmel. "So I carried her handbag."
What a good, chivalrous bud he is. Side note: Can we please get a Hemsworth to carry our tote when we're too tired to lug it around? Any Hemsworth will do. We're not picky.
