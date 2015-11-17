Watch This Muslim TV Host Dismantle ISIS In The Best Way

Here in America, we love political humor monologues. Whether it’s “Jon Stewart Eviscerates XXX” or “John Oliver Rips Into YYYY,” there’s nothing that gets posted more than some good old fashioned American finger wagging. It's not often that we see that kind of outrage hop across either pond.
But Muslim Australian TV host Waleed Aly took a different tack from the typical host on American TV. Aly delivered a reasoned and well-informed take about why we should not fear ISIS — because that’s exactly what they want.
In a segment on the show The Project, Aly characterized ISIS as a paper tiger that — should they ever face a “proper army” — be “crushed.” He goes on to explain that they want to divide the world and how we can avoid playing right into ISIS’s hands.
How does he know all this? Because, as he repeatedly shows, they told us. "I'm pretty sure that right now, none of us wants to help these bastards," he says.
Aly, who lectures at Monash University's Global Terrorism Research Centre in addition to his TV work, made some points in a tone we rarely see an American broadcaster take. Not that John Oliver and Trevor Noah aren’t amazing, it's just that the applause and laughter of studio audiences can sometimes diminish a serious point.
Watch the video below and see for yourself.
ISIL is Weak
Waleed talks about how we can stop ISIL #TheProjectTVWritten by Waleed and Tom Whitty (@twhittyer)Posted by The Project on Monday, November 16, 2015
