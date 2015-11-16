Offering scientific proof that some of us really do fall for the bad guys, men with obsessive-compulsive tendencies were more successful at securing long-lasting mates. Obsessive-compulsive women, however, did not have the same luck. The study did find that women who were considered to be more neurotic were more likely to be in lasting relationships and had "73% more children than average."



It should be noted that in this study, obsessive-compulsives reportedly had nearly double the income as those study participants who were found to be less obsessive.



Though these traits may not seem like they'd make the perfect match on paper — and often don't, since these people reported higher rates of short-term relationships, not long-term ones — Gutiérrez thinks there is a give-and-take that excites people, even if it shouldn't.



“While they are selfish, rule-breaking, imprudent, and rebellious, they are also brave, temerarious, independent, and self-reliant — and they live frantic, galvanizing lives,” he says of people who show pathological traits. “This captivates many people."



But before you start thinking that this study completely proves that nice guys and girls finish last, take heart. Hope is not lost for the average man or woman. Corinna E. Löckenhoff, a human developmental psychologist at Cornell University who was not involved with the study, questions whether the participants' self-reporting could skew the results.



“Respondents could have inflated the number of partners in an effort to depict themselves as more desirable," Löckenhoff told Scientific American. "This may be especially true for individuals whose personality characteristics make them prone to dishonesty and for male respondents, since cultural norms tend to view promiscuity [as] more favorable in men than in women."