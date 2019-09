3 Must-See Sketches From Saturday Night Live With Elizabeth Banks

The sad truth is that Saturday Night Live knows how to handle tragedy. Reese Witherspoon took the stage for her monologue facing the unknown of the first show back after 9/11. The cold open the Saturday after the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary was a heartbreaking rendition of “Silent Night” by the New York City Children’s Chorus. So it was with a heavy heart and thoughts turned towards Paris that Cecily Strong handled this week’s cold open with a simple message of support and solidarity in both English and French. Only then did Elizabeth Banks take the stage in Studio 8H to make her SNL hosting debut.Banks has been having a moment all year with the success of her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2 and the upcoming release of the final installment in the Hunger Games franchise. On a difficult night, she rose to the challenge and added SNL host to her win column.Here are the three must-see moments from her night on SNL:Banks’s monologue was upbeat and light, making an effortless transition from Strong’s heartfelt cold open. Banks admitted that she had caught the “directing bug” with Pitch Perfect 2 then proceeded to stage direct herself in a jazz-hands version of Irene Cara’s “Flashdance…What a Feeling.” Highlights: Her call for backup dancers, then more diverse backup dancers and the overhead shots and the star wipe transitions. “More Star Wipes!” could become her version of Christopher Walken’s “More Cowbell!”