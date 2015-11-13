You should be totally buggin' over this news: Katy Perry could be playing Cher Horowitz in a Clueless musical. That is, if the movie's director gets her way.
Director Amy Heckerling — who is also spearheading the musical — told Vulture that Perry is absolutely her dream choice to play the role made famous onscreen by Alicia Silverstone. But, timing is a big factor.
“I love Katy Perry,” Hecklerling said. “But you never know what will happen, she has a whole big schedule. It was like, I love it, I wish I could do it."
Heckerling revealed that the musical, which should soon be moving into workshop-mode before setting its sights on Broadway, will hopefully start previews in 2016. Though she wishes it was even sooner. “If it were up to me, it would be tomorrow," Heckerling joked.
Clueless will be a jukebox musical, meaning, like the classic-rock pilfering Rock of Ages, it will feature familiar pop songs instead of an original score — hopefully, some of the tunes featured on the movie's original soundtrack. Who wouldn't want to see Perry sing a little "Supermodel" by that other singer who kissed a girl, Jill Sobule?
“I don’t think you will go, ‘Oh, it’s just karaoke to the movie, or it is an entirely different animal,’" Heckerling told Vulture of the songs they've chosen for the stage adaptation. "It is true to the movie, but it sings, hopefully.”
One thing we can be sure about: The costumes are going to be amazing. As Jezebel reports, the movie's original costume designer, Mona May, is back. Like anyone else could replicate Cher's signature look? As if!
Director Amy Heckerling — who is also spearheading the musical — told Vulture that Perry is absolutely her dream choice to play the role made famous onscreen by Alicia Silverstone. But, timing is a big factor.
“I love Katy Perry,” Hecklerling said. “But you never know what will happen, she has a whole big schedule. It was like, I love it, I wish I could do it."
Heckerling revealed that the musical, which should soon be moving into workshop-mode before setting its sights on Broadway, will hopefully start previews in 2016. Though she wishes it was even sooner. “If it were up to me, it would be tomorrow," Heckerling joked.
Clueless will be a jukebox musical, meaning, like the classic-rock pilfering Rock of Ages, it will feature familiar pop songs instead of an original score — hopefully, some of the tunes featured on the movie's original soundtrack. Who wouldn't want to see Perry sing a little "Supermodel" by that other singer who kissed a girl, Jill Sobule?
“I don’t think you will go, ‘Oh, it’s just karaoke to the movie, or it is an entirely different animal,’" Heckerling told Vulture of the songs they've chosen for the stage adaptation. "It is true to the movie, but it sings, hopefully.”
One thing we can be sure about: The costumes are going to be amazing. As Jezebel reports, the movie's original costume designer, Mona May, is back. Like anyone else could replicate Cher's signature look? As if!
Advertisement