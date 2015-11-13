Shonda Rhimes Admits Killing Off An Actor She Didn't Like

It really, really pays to stay on Shonda Rhimes' good side.
During a recent appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, the Scandal/Grey's Anatomy/How to Get Away with Murder showrunner admitted rubbing her the wrong way could have serious repercussions for one's career.
"Have you ever killed off a character because you didn't like the actor? And extra bonus points, who was it? Don't even think about lying," Wilmore asked Rhimes, who is promoting her new book, Year of Yes.
"Yes, and I'm not naming names,” answered Rhimes.
Is that what happened to the dearly departed McDreamy? Were Harrison, O'Malley, and countless other Thursday night stars bumped off for not being Rhimes' cup of tea? We need details.
On the flip side, Rhimes is very good to the actors she likes, hiring them for roles across her many shows. Just something to think about as you head into work this morning, celebrities. Maybe it's worth your while to bring in Krispy Kremes for the crew?
