How many times have you imagined what it would be like to film a sex scene with Brad Pitt? Be honest. In any case, prepare to have your illusions shattered by none other than Angelina Jolie.
"It’s the strangest thing in the world to be lying naked in a bathtub with an iPad that’s showing you the shot outside, while your husband is at the door and you're directing him to come in and make love to you," Jolie told Entertainment Weekly. “[And] in front of a bunch of other men with cameras."
Jolie was talking about her new movie, By the Sea, which she wrote, directed, and in which she co-stars with her real-life husband, Brad Pitt. Jolie has already spoken about the challenges of playing a couple with issues when you're in a real relationship with your co-star. But she provided even further insight in a new EW interview, opening up about the process of filming intimate moments with Pitt.
"Love scenes are strange anyway, but when you're doing a love scene with a person that you really have sex with? The only way to get through it was for us to all talk about the absurdity of it and make sure no one was feeling awkward," she said.
Jolie also talked about how protective Pitt would get on-set.
"I couldn't get out of the bathtub to get to the monitor because the director is naked," she told EW. "We're artists and want to be free, but Brad — it's his wife. He was on towel duty. He'd hold the towel over me."
So there you have it, filming a sex scene with Brad Pitt is super weird. But at least he'll protect your modesty with a towel.
"It’s the strangest thing in the world to be lying naked in a bathtub with an iPad that’s showing you the shot outside, while your husband is at the door and you're directing him to come in and make love to you," Jolie told Entertainment Weekly. “[And] in front of a bunch of other men with cameras."
Jolie was talking about her new movie, By the Sea, which she wrote, directed, and in which she co-stars with her real-life husband, Brad Pitt. Jolie has already spoken about the challenges of playing a couple with issues when you're in a real relationship with your co-star. But she provided even further insight in a new EW interview, opening up about the process of filming intimate moments with Pitt.
"Love scenes are strange anyway, but when you're doing a love scene with a person that you really have sex with? The only way to get through it was for us to all talk about the absurdity of it and make sure no one was feeling awkward," she said.
Jolie also talked about how protective Pitt would get on-set.
"I couldn't get out of the bathtub to get to the monitor because the director is naked," she told EW. "We're artists and want to be free, but Brad — it's his wife. He was on towel duty. He'd hold the towel over me."
So there you have it, filming a sex scene with Brad Pitt is super weird. But at least he'll protect your modesty with a towel.
Advertisement