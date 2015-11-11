Break out the Windex! My Big Fat Greek Wedding is back for another walk down the aisle.



The cast of the 2002 hit comedy will reunite for a sequel, hitting theaters on March 25, 2016. Alas, it's not called My Bigger Fatter Greek Wedding.



As you can see from the just-released trailer below, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 finds Nia Vardalos and John Corbett still enjoying married life, by which we mean they're not opposed to vehicular sex. The couple now have a teen daughter who's determined to go to college far, far away from her meddling family, and we can't say we blame the kid.



A main plot point involves Toula's family planning yet another epic wedding. It seems Toula's parents never signed a marriage license, and it's time to make their longtime union official. They could just go to city hall, but what fun would that be?



Cue pink Hummers, elaborate wedding cakes, and more Windex. If that doesn't tempt you, we've got three words for you: more Joey Fatone.



