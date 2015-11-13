Apart from the fact that it is truly an embarrassing show, the worst part about it is that these vapid imitations of people have now been assigned as the faces of Williamsburg. And I took it as a personal offense, because now I have to be worried about being chalked up to a stereotype just by the sheer fact that I am blonde and live north of Grand. Worse, though, I felt like I joined in perpetuating this stereotype.



"Of course, it’s exaggerated," Sosner points out to me. "Anytime you’re filming, there’s going to be some level of exaggeration." I felt some comfort in hearing that.



Being fully aware of the general public’s response, Sosner firmly believes that moving forward, beyond the first 16 minutes, people will be able to get to know her crew better. In the hopes of appearing more relatable, they plan to do more than browse Tinder and brunch in the coming episodes. Because yes, there will be more episodes.



“Brooklyn is extremely trendy right now, and if there is going to be the next reality show like The Hills, The City, or Jersey Shore, Brooklyn is the next destination," says Sosner. "And people love it. I'm from Florida, and when I go home people ask me all about Brooklyn. So I know the market is there. And I think the world would have a great response to it if they got to know us more."



At least she knows the internet is mocking her, right?

