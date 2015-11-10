We'll Never Have To Spend Hours Scrolling Through Yelp Ever Again

After an afternoon test drive, I think I may have found the food app of my dreams, and it's called Dine. I've been known to spend hours deciding where to make a dinner reservation. And when I'm in a new city (or even neighborhood!) all bets are off. I have to see what every reviewer, blogger, Yelper, and Facebook friend has to say on the subject before I can even begin to map out my eating itinerary. And I know I'm not alone in this.
That's where Dine comes in. The folks at Tasting Table recently launched the app (it used to go by Flavour) and it basically does all the annoying, time-consuming restaurant research for you. Not only does it aggregate restaurant reviews from local publications, restaurant critics, and food sites, but Tasting Table editors give their recs, too. And eventually we will be able to use the app to follow well-known foodies, as well as our own friends, to see where they're eating and what restaurants they like. So you're getting all the information you need in one convenient place.
Dine is currently available in eight cities: Austin, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. You can search within any of those cities by neighborhood, cuisine, or certain situations or details — such as brunch, date, vegan friendly, notable chef, and so forth.
Essentially, we'll never be stressed out or unsure about where to eat ever again. (Cue collective sigh of relief.)
