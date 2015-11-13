What It's Like To Feed A Family For Less Than $20 A Day

If they get to school on time, breakfast is provided, and later lunch. But, the kids say, sometimes that’s not even worth eating. Summers when the kids aren’t in school are when Olivia relies, discreetly, on food pantries, or starts to sell Herbalife products part-time to bring in more cash. “They have a new long cheese bread thing at school,” Corey told me, crinkling his nose, tugging at his slim, blue tracksuit. “It’s disgusting.” I asked the kids what they’d eaten the day before. “Cereal, a banana, milk, and lots of water,” Jesse said, clutching the graphic novel The Chronicles of Vladimir Tod as he thought back on his day. And then, he noted, sometimes there’s a snack at aftercare: Capri Sun, Cheez-Its, granola bars, or cookies.



“I finished my friend’s bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich,” Corey told me with delight.



“You did?” Jesse asked with envy, and Corey nodded.



“And then I had some Airheads around lunch and water, and Mom gave us arroz con pollo with olives at night.”



For Annie? She only had bread, cheese, and water, plus a snack at aftercare to make it from morning to dinnertime, around 7 p.m. Their mother subsists on much of the same — sometimes a smoothie in the morning that she fortifies with flax seeds and oatmeal, then a salad at the college cafeteria purchased with a voucher, and then, if there’s enough, dinner.



“Do you get hungry?” I ask her children. Corey nods and creates a circle with his arms that frames his stomach. “I think I do,” he says. “My stomach always gets all gurgly."

