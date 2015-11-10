If there's one thing we learned from watching John Legend go through his wife's closet on television this morning, it's that girlfriend has a lot of shoes.



But we also got an inside look at the sweet, jokey side of the couple's relationship. Spoiler: They are adorable.



Legend shot some video footage of Teigen's walk-in for a segment about women and their closets on FABLife. After panning across what appear to be literally hundreds of pairs of boots and heels, the singer revealed his pregnant wife's silky, boudoir attire. Then he turned his attention toward the underwear drawer and gave audiences a little insight into the swimsuit model's choice in skivvies.



Guess what was in there? (Nope, we're not going to tell you. Watch the video below to find out!) But let's just say that either the Teigen-Legend household is having a serious delicate-cycle laundry crisis — or someone isn't afraid to go commando.