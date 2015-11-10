You Won’t Believe What Champagne Can Help Prevent

It’s time to pop the cork in celebration: A new study has found that drinking a glass of bubbly three times a week can stave off the beginning of dementia and Alzheimer’s, Metro UK reports.
Academics at Reading University found that a compound unique to pinot noir and pinot meunier grapes — both used in the production of champagne — aid spatial memory and shield the brain from diseases.
So in case why you've always wondered why you feel like a genius after your third glass of champagne, now there’s a medical reason why.
The initial study was done on rats, clearing the way for researchers to test their hypothesis in clinical studies. (And who doesn't love the image of champers-swilling rodents?)
"The results were dramatic," Professor and lead researcher Jeremy Spencer told Marie Claire. "This research is exciting because it illustrates for the first time that moderate consumption of champagne has the potential to influence cognitive functioning such as memory."
The Alzheimer’s Society said in a statement that the results were intriguing but more research was needed before it was time to celebrate. We hope that it’s true because then it will make overconsuming at brunch seem like a health-conscious choice rather than self-medication to get over the fact that you’re spending $20 on eggs in Hollandaise sauce.
