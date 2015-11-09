Justin Theroux Just Can't Stop Saying This To Jennifer Aniston

If you thought Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston couldn't get any cuter, well, you were wrong. The actor told Entertainment Tonight that since getting married in August, he just can't stop telling his wife how beautiful she is. Yes, Theroux knows you're probably getting a toothache over this compliment, but the man cannot tell a lie. "Not to be corny, but it's true," he said. "So I constantly say that."
Theroux also revealed that Aniston is very accommodating of his gamer habit, which he says leads him to hole up in his man-cave, playing Call Of Duty for hours on end. "Jen does not play the game and doesn't understand why I play the game," he explained. "But she allows me to. She's nice enough to let me go away for a couple hours, a couple times a week, and play."
But the actor-writer, who worked on the script for Zoolander 2, always makes time for dinner, saying he and Aniston eat together almost every night — and often with some of their famous friends. Theroux even does the dishes.
Justin Theroux: Best Husband, 2015.
