In case you haven't been paying attention, Gabourey Sidibe really is a national treasure. She's an Oscar-nominated actress, her tweets about Scandal are a gift from above — "If Olivia doesn't marry Fitz, what is this all for?! You tearing apart the country just to Netflix and chill? C'mon now girl!" — and, most importantly, she sticks up for herself.
Recently, she did just that due to some people hating on the self-described "plus-sized, dark-skinned" star's sex scene in last week's episode of Empire. Sidibe, who plays Becky on the Fox drama, recapped the episode in a blog post for Entertainment Weekly, in which she described the sexy moment as "that fine-ass Becky... doin’ it all romantic-like with some mostly naked dude." Yessssss.
The actress also took a moment to address some of the jokes made at her expense following the racy scene.
"Also, yes. I, a plus sized, dark-skinned woman, had a love scene on primetime television," she wrote in her post. "I had the most fun ever filming that scene even though I was nervous. But I felt sexy and beautiful and I felt like I was doing a good job. I’m very proud of the work we all did to make that scene a great opening for the episode. I keep hearing that people are 'hating' on it. I’m not sure how anyone could hate on love but that’s okay. You may have your memes. Honestly, I’m at work too busy to check Twitter anyway. #Booked. Hope you enjoy next week’s show!"
Oh, we're sure we will. More fine-ass Becky, please!
