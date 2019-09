Tired of cramped apartments? Looking for a view of more than a brick wall? Hoping for something more up-to-date than a pre-war building? Well, maybe you should consider moving to Singapore. It's home to The Interlace , an insanely creative apartment complex, which was just voted the best building in the world.Judges at the World Architecture Festival 2015 , gave their top honor — the World Building of the Year Award — to the Interlace apartment complex. It was designed by the Dutch-based Office for Metropolitan Architecture and entered in the housing category (where it was also won the top prize).The complex contains 1,040 apartment units and spreads across more than 1.8 million square feet. It also looks like something straight from a scene in Inception. That's because it features puzzle-like buildings stacked on top of one another to look like the blocks are floating in midair.