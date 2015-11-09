The #Interlace - 31 apartment blocks in stacked hexagonal arrangements. This is what you get when architects play #jenga. . . #djiphantom #dji #djiphantom3 #phantom3professional #phantom3 #aerialphoto #aerialphotography #quadcopter #dronestagram #droneoftheday #dronelife #dronesdaily #4k #aerialmedia #droneporn #uav #djiinnovations #droneoftheday #fromwhereidrone
Tired of cramped apartments? Looking for a view of more than a brick wall? Hoping for something more up-to-date than a pre-war building? Well, maybe you should consider moving to Singapore. It's home to The Interlace, an insanely creative apartment complex, which was just voted the best building in the world.
Judges at the World Architecture Festival 2015, gave their top honor — the World Building of the Year Award — to the Interlace apartment complex. It was designed by the Dutch-based Office for Metropolitan Architecture and entered in the housing category (where it was also won the top prize).
The complex contains 1,040 apartment units and spreads across more than 1.8 million square feet. It also looks like something straight from a scene in Inception. That's because it features puzzle-like buildings stacked on top of one another to look like the blocks are floating in midair.
Advertisement
The elevated complex covers eight hectares — that's over 800,000 square feet. Each of the 31 stacked apartment blocks measures six-stories high and features incredible views in every direction. Each block of the Interlace is clustered around one of eight huge courtyards that feature rooftop sky gardens and several terraces.
And if you're looking at this floating, inhabitable Rubik's cube and worried about your privacy, you don't have to: The development's apartment facings were carefully designed to ensure absolute privacy.
The concept behind the Interlace was to turn, "vertical isolation into horizontal connectivity and reinstates the notion of community as a central issue in today’s society," according to Metropolitan Architecture's site. They call the Interlace a "vertical village."
We don't know about you, but we'd love for the U.S. to start building a vertical village or two. Please sign us up for the next floating village straight away!
Advertisement