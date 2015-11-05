The best thing about Halloween isn’t the candy or the costumes. The best thing about Halloween is Jimmy Kimmel’s annual, “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” challenge. Every year, Kimmel asks parents to pretend they ate all of their kids’ candy the night after Halloween. And obviously catch the whole thing on video. Somehow, each version ends up being funnier than the last, and this year is no exception. Check out some of our favorite quotes below, and watch the video for some of the most adorable Youtube footage out there. Sure the whole thing is a little cruel, but here’s to hoping these kids will forgive their parents when they get their candy back — and their 15 minutes of viral video fame, too.



“If I see no candy, you’re in big trouble young lady!”



“You could have saved some for me.”



“My candy, it’s gone!”



“That’s so rude. I’m SUPER, super angry at you.”



“I don’t want to see you ever again — go get a job.”



“Sorry Jimmy Kimmel; we’re not falling for it.”





