Today, Disney released a first look at the upcoming Alice in Wonderland sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass. Both teasers are super short — we're talking under 10 seconds here — and they're just as cryptic and magical as you'd expect.
The only actress featured is Mia Wasikowska as Alice herself. In the first teaser, "It's time to go back" flashes on the screen, before Alice opens a door into the sky and falls for what looks like forever. The second one reads, "It's about time," and shows Alice watching a butterfly fly through a house and into a mirror.
We're glad to say that Johnny Depp is also returning to his role as the Mad Hatter. Anne Hathaway will again play the White Queen, and Helena Bonham Carter the Red. Sacha Baron Cohen is boarding the franchise as Time.
The first film, directed by Tim Burton, grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, according to Variety. Burton is set to produce the sequel, while newcomer James Bobin is set to direct. Bobin has worked on offbeat comedy shows Flight of the Conchords and Da Ali G Show in the past, so we know he's got a great sense of humor. Most recently, Bobin wrote 2014's Muppets Most Wanted.
Watch the teasers, below.
The only actress featured is Mia Wasikowska as Alice herself. In the first teaser, "It's time to go back" flashes on the screen, before Alice opens a door into the sky and falls for what looks like forever. The second one reads, "It's about time," and shows Alice watching a butterfly fly through a house and into a mirror.
We're glad to say that Johnny Depp is also returning to his role as the Mad Hatter. Anne Hathaway will again play the White Queen, and Helena Bonham Carter the Red. Sacha Baron Cohen is boarding the franchise as Time.
The first film, directed by Tim Burton, grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, according to Variety. Burton is set to produce the sequel, while newcomer James Bobin is set to direct. Bobin has worked on offbeat comedy shows Flight of the Conchords and Da Ali G Show in the past, so we know he's got a great sense of humor. Most recently, Bobin wrote 2014's Muppets Most Wanted.
Watch the teasers, below.
Today is a very important date. It's Time to fall 🔙.
https://t.co/lfdJF0GZZ0— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 1, 2015
Advertisement