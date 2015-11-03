Two words: cookie butter. Not only could we live off of the totally genius spread made out of our favorite sweets, but we love when it sneaks into our other go-to treats. (See this cookie butter cheesecake, for example.)
Starbucks might have some friendly holiday-flavored competition this year, because the Coffee Bean just turned the beloved ingredient into a latte. From now until December 28, customers can pick up a Cookie Butter Latte or Cookie Butter Ice Blended.
The new beverage features espresso, brown sugar, and gingerbread, and is topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. And ultimately, all of those flavors mixed together come out tasting like a holiday version of cookie butter.
The chain will also bring back other holiday favorites, including Winter Dream Tea Lattes, Peppermint Mocha Lattes and Ice Blendeds, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, and Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Lattes. Now, we just need to pencil these in to our already very full holiday-latte schedule.
