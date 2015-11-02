We’d venture a guess that when most kindergartners are asked to draw a picture of something they like, they opt for stuff like puppies, princesses, pizza, that kind of thing. But if that (totally uninformed) notion is accurate, Semra Aniston Young is not like most kindergartners. Last week, the 6-year-old student in Kansas City, Missouri, received her first writing assignment, ever: Write (and draw) about something you like. Semra’s final product? A smiling self-portrait accompanied by the proud, all-caps declaration, “I LIKE MY BODEE.”



“We laughed when we first read it…then discussed how happy we were that she sees herself as beautiful and that she loves her body,” says Semra’s mom, Kali Young, an assistant principal at an elementary school in Platte County, Missouri, who shared the drawing on Facebook last week. “In a time where negatives seem to swarm in our society, I want my daughter to feel the positive and see the positive in herself and others.”



Young says she and her husband, Brian, who also have a son, 11-year-old Cooper, have made an effort to encourage their children’s positive self-image.



“We focus on inner beauty — kindness, compassion — and always highlight that above all else,” Young says. “When it comes to outer beauty, we point out what a beautiful shirt someone is wearing, or compliment a beautiful hair color. My hope is that she sees that inner beauty is paramount and that outward beauty is represented in many diverse ways.”

