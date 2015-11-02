Call it a runner’s high — love was in the air at the NYC Marathon. While anyone who trained for and finished the legendary 26-mile run has already won, one lucky fellow hit the jackpot in the romance department.
As captured in this raw video, 28-year-old Adam Goodman stopped mid-race to get on one knee and propose to 29-year-old Brittany Wayne. (Note: She was already wearing a hat that said “Team Adam.” The back of his shirt says, “She said yes...[I hope].)”
When he gets down on one knee, Wayne starts crying and says, "Yes." Goodman puts a ring on her finger and they hug in a sweaty embrace.
A man on the sidelines tells Goodman to “go finish the race,” yet he doesn’t seem to care about the few extra minutes added to his time. He eventually takes Wayne's hat and continues toward the finish line.
We wonder if he trained for this big moment? Wayne is still in happy tears as she watches her new fiancé make his way towards the finish line. Next up for the sweet couple? Steps into their shared future.
Watch the heartwarming video over at NBC New York.
