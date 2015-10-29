Urrata, who is studying English lit, film, and women's studies, sees femslash (the fan-art romantic pairing of presumed-straight female characters) as a way to do "what fan artists do best: attempt to close the gap between the media we are given and the media we want." Like racebent casting (fans adding actors of color to movies and TV shows that lack diversity), Disney femslash is a way of taking action rather than simply discussing frustration over the lack of representation.



"Instead of just accepting what is given to them, they refuse to not been seen and included, and so they create what the source material would not give them," Urrata wrote in an e-mail, "This is by no means a solution; media needs to be more inclusive, because there is only so much that fan-made representation can do, but by creating and sharing their work, fan artists and fan fiction writers are touching a lot of people and doing a lot of good."

