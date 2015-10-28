Broad City's second season wrapped up this spring, but Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson have been holding fans over with web sketches depicting Facetime chats between their alter egos. Today, they discussed the merits and downsides of Halloween. Pro: It allows other women (who aren't quite as liberated as they are) to explore their "slutty" side. Con: It's super cold.
Both besties are going with judicial costumes this year. Glazer dons a Judge Judy costume and Jacobson rocks a Ruth Bader Ginsburg look. I think both judges would be pleased. The pair join Lena Dunham in opting to go the political route this year.
Broad City will return for a third season with full episodes on Comedy Central, but a premiere date has not yet been announced. In the meantime, hopefully we have even more holiday themed videos to look forward to. Now that they've covered Yom Kippur and Halloween, we're guessing the ladies will take on the Thanksgiving Day parade (or, given their record, something suggestive involving a turkey).
