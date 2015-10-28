The Voice Week 6 Recap: Blake Strikes (& Steals) Back

Rihanna was back for a second night guest coaching and she did her part, contributing more than her share of meme-able moments. The second night of the Knockout Rounds was no easier to judge than the first, as every singer delivered memorable performances that could easily have pushed them through the previous rounds. Highlights included Korin knocking “All I Want” out of the park and someone stealing back one of their previous contestants.
Round One: Summer Schappell vs. Korin Bukowski — Team Gwen
Song: Little Big Town’s “Little White Church” by Summer Schappell vs. Kodaline’s “All I Want” by Korin Bukowski
Adviser: Rihanna
Performance: Summer’s rendition of “Little White Church” was enthusiastic but she seemed to falter at points. Live performance is tough, but we’re a little unsure about the song choice. As for Korin, when you hear a singer and a song hit it off perfectly, you somehow know it from the first note. This was one of those cases. All Summer could do was watch.
Winner: Korin
Steal: None
Round Two: Dustin Christensen vs. Keith Semple — Team Adam
Song: Zac Brown Band’s “Free” by Dustin Christensen and Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Keith Semple
Adviser: Rihanna
Performance: Dustin’s voice trembled a bit where it should have soared, holding him back from truly shining. It’s nitpicking but this is The Voice, you’re supposed to be great. Keith made “I Want to Know What Love Is” his own. That’s ironic because Dustin definitely looks like he has a lot of opinions about Foreigner B-sides.
Winner: Keith
Steal: None
Round Three: Darius Scott vs. Morgan Frazier — Team Pharrell
Song: George Benson’s “On Broadway” by Darius Scott vs. Eli Young Band’s “Even if it Breaks Your Heart” by Morgan Frazier
Adviser: Rihanna
Performance: Darius’s voice was as strong as his leather jacket game. “Whoa!” Blake Shelton said, and we agree. It’s rare that singing a cover on a television can convince a listener. But Morgan achieved just that with her rendition of “Even if it Breaks Your Heart.” She wasn’t as good as Darius but she didn’t deserve to head home. Luckily, Blake kept her around.
Winner: Darius Scott
Steal: Blake steals Morgan
