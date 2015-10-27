It’s hard to think of a food that evokes fall better than the pumpkin. Long before we were quaffing PSLs, we were eating pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving, and, of course, carving jack–o'–lanterns to toast up the seeds inside. Naturally, anything and everything pumpkin makes us think of falling leaves, bonfires on crisp nights, and hayrides. You know, all the best of fall.
But just when we thought the perfect fall food couldn't be improved, we stumbled on a way to make it next level: stuffing other perfect fall foods inside of it. The trend has been all over our Instagram and Pinterest, and it's no wonder — from soups to dessert, it's hard to find a recipe that won’t be improved by serving it up in a pumpkin.
But our favorite might be this pumpkin dip with homemade cinnamon chips from YouTuber ThatsSoKristina. The savory-sweet dish is super easy to make and perfect as an appetizer or a low-key dessert for a crowd. Plus, it’s potluck friendly, whether accompanying a spooky Halloween spread or as the star of your next Friendsgiving. The best part? No dishes to wash once it's all gobbled up!
