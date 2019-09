It's that time of the year again: the season of adapting other people's struggles as Halloween costumes without regard to how disrespectful or triggering they might be! Somehow, one costume that continues to circulate (and even sell out) every year is the "Anna Rexia" costume , a skintight, skeleton-screenprinted black minidress. Because what's sexier than a mental illness that claims more lives than any other , right?As 26-year-old Jessi Davin, who suffers from the disorder, showed in a heart-wrenching Tumblr post in 2013, the reality of anorexia looks very different. "Real sexy, huh? Not really. This is 'Anna Rexia's' real monstrous face," she wrote alongside a screenshot of the costume, juxtaposed against photos of herself in treatment and tweets she sent while in the throes of her disorder. "I almost died from this. I know it's supposed to be funny and shit and yeah I get that, but seriously. THIS IS NOT FUNNY. Anorexia is nothing to party about or laugh at. It's real, it's deadly, and it should not be marketed as a slutty outfit."