It's rough business running into an ex, but somehow Bradley Cooper and Alicia Vikander make awkward look good in this exclusive clip from Burnt.
In the movie, which is due in theaters October 30, Cooper plays Adam Jones, an American chef in London with a troubled but illustrious past and a burning desire to get three Michelin stars. In this clip, he's at a party for a rival when he encounters Vikander's Anne Marie, an old flame. Clearly, there's tension between these two. Adam looks at Anne Marie warily as she discusses how she has gotten clean in the time they've been apart. "We were beautiful together, you know?" she says in French as the clip ends.
(Yes, Coop fans. He also gets to flaunt his French skills in the film.)
Swedish actress Vikander has had a big year already, with breakout performances in Ex Machina, Testament of Youth, and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. After Burnt, she stars alongside Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl. While Cooper's character is the focus of Burnt, Vikander is part of a stacked supporting cast that includes Sienna Miller, Uma Thurman, Omar Sy, and Matthew Rhys. Watch the clip, below.
