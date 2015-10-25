Ellie Goulding's daring new hair color lit up the red carpet at the MTV European Music Awards Sunday in Milan. The bold citrus hue is a major switch-up from the soft platinum blonde Goulding was sporting just a day before during her pre-show performance.
The "Love Me Like You Do" singer was nominated for two EMA trophies for Best Song and Best Female. Although she ultimately walked away empty-handed, folks will surely be buzzing about her vibrant locks for days.
Meanwhile, the EMAs gave Beliebers plenty to celebrate. As well-deserved rewards for a standout performance of "What Do You Mean?," Bieber walked away with a boatload of trophies. He dominated the night, winning awards for Best Male, Best Look, Worldwide Act: North America, Best Collaboration for “Where Are You Now?” with Skrillex and Diplo, and the Biggest Fans award.
Other winners include Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar with Best Song for "Bad Blood," Rihanna with Best Female, and Nicki Minaj with Best Hip-Hop. And even with #7MonthsWithoutZayn trending, One Direction won Best Pop.
