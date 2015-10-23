These New Pop-Tarts Flavors Are Insane

Michael Hafford
Photo courtesy Kellogg's

We all remember the joy when you heard the toaster pop and you knew that mom was about to drop some hot Pop-Tarts onto your plate. Alternatively, nobody wants to remember eating an entire box of Pop-Tarts while standing in front of the pantry in their underwear at 3 AM. The joyful treat of our childhood and the guilty pleasure of our adulthood sticks with us. Every time we walk down the cereal aisle, we wonder if we should grab a box just in case. In case of what, who knows.

Now, the classic Pop-Tarts flavors are getting five new brothers and sisters starting in December and lasting through the spring. And you might not expect some of them.

Chocolatey Caramel: With a chocolate crust stuffed with caramel, topped with chocolate and caramel icing, these are a surefire hit with anyone that has tastebuds and a heart. Coming in December, just in time for Christmas.

Maple Bacon: From a Brooklyn craft cocktail bar to your Pop-Tarts box, Maple Bacon combines the two trendiest flavors of 2015 into an unbeatable flavor combination. Sweet white frosting tops the Pop-Tart and savory chunklets are sprinkled onto that. Damn.

Frosted Watermelon: You’re probably like, “Whaaat that should be for the summer!” And Kellogg’s is like, “We’re bringing the summer to December, we’re brightening up your dreary winter with watermelon filling and pink-and-green frosting.” It’s true.

Frosted Spring Strawberry: The wait is a little longer — until early next year — but these Pop-Tarts come with a twist: printed cartoons on the frosting. We know, it’s a lot. Just try to breathe.

Pink Lemonade: These put the tart in Pop-Tarts by combining lemonade-flavored filling with pink frosting and crunchy pink-and-yellow sprinkles. You’ll have to wait for April of 2016. Perfect for a rainy day?
