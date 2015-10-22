E! just announced that I Am Cait has been renewed for season 2. Per a release from the network, the first season of the docuseries followed Caitlyn Jenner "finding her 'new normal' as she lives her life as a transgender woman while learning about and advocating for the transgender community." Season 2 will premiere in 2016.
According to the network, I Am Cait's series premiere was the most-watched reality show launch so far in 2015. The topics it covers resonate with a large audience. "Caitlyn's story has ignited a global conversation on the transgender community on a scale that has never been seen before," Jeff Olde, EVP, Programming and Development for E! says in a press release.
"I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation," Jenner added in the release. She tweeted the same thing.
We look forward to watching more of Jenner's personal journey as she continues to use this platform to advocate for transgender rights.
