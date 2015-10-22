Awesome Guy Takes Little-Girl Skater Under His Wing

Six-year-old Peyton Thomas wants to be a skateboarder — but she and her mom worried that the kids at the local skate park in Cambridge, Ontario, wouldn't be friendly to a little girl. Fortunately, a young guy proved them wrong — along with everyone's theories about selfish, too-cool millennials.
Jeanean Thomas posted a photo of a letter on her Twitter account on October 10, explaining she had recently taken her young daughter to a local skate park. Peyton was anxious, worrying that skateboarding was just for boys. When they got the park, the demographic was solidly teenage and male. When a young man approached, the Peyton's mom prepared to defend her daughter, but then she was pleasantly surprised.
In a Facebook post directed at her daughter's new friend, Thomas wrote, "You proceeded to spend almost an hour with my daughter showing her how to balance and steer, and she listened to you [—] a feat not attained by most adults. You held her hand and helped her get up when she fell down and I even heard you tell her to stay away from the rails so that she wouldn't get hurt."
Dear teenage boy at the skate park... pic.twitter.com/78ry5esoTa— Jeanean Thomas (@JeaneanThomas) October 11, 2015
Though Thomas opened her letter with "Dear teenage boy at the skatepark," the helpful skater is actually 20-year-old Ryan Carney. He told CBC News, "If that was me and I didn't know how to skateboard at all, I wouldn't have much [fun] just falling on my butt. I would want someone to help me who knew how to skateboard. That's all I did."
This is definitely a story to send to any relative who sends you think pieces on the evils of this generation.
