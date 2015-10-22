Why Uniqlo May Soon Become The Ikea Of Clothes

1. They each make a standard roster of products every year.

No matter what time of year, what year it is, or which city you’re shopping in, you can pretty much count on the fact that you will be able to get a Billy bookshelf, a Malm dresser, or a Lack side table on your Ikea trip. Uniqlo operates the same way, and that's because it sells clothes — not fashion, which seems contradictory for a fashion company. “We’re not chasing trends,” Uniqlo’s president and global creative of Fast Retailing Co. John Jay tells me. And while a Uniqlo store might seem very much in style with its array of simply cut minimal pieces in a subdued palette of navy, black, gray, and cream, it’s a basics store that — for the most part — stocks the same styles, patterns, and cuts year after year.



Uniqlo calls this category “Lifewear,” and it includes such wardrobe staples as the oxford shirt, the easy ankle pant, slim-fit jeans, and the full-zip hoodie. That black cardigan you bought last year that you want again, but in another color, will most likely be in the store when you go back. It might not have the exact same print, or maybe its buttons have been updated, but the majority of Uniqlo's products are lifers — and that’s something that sets it apart from nearly every single American retailer these days, save for American Apparel.



I asked Jay about the fact that Uniqlo’s American expansion seems to be perfectly timed with certain fashion trends, but he's not biting: “We as a company don’t chase fashion. It’s partially a Japanese thing — everything has a purpose and an intellectuality. It’s not, ‘Let’s get the hot photographer to shoot the hot girl in the hot location wearing hot clothes.’ I’m sorry, but there’s more to life than that. I know that normcore is a trend. But it’ll pass at some point. But we’ll still be here.”

