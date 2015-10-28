30 Movie Death Scenes That Are So Wrong They're Right

Some cinematic death scenes are so emotional and tragic, you can't help but cry. Some involve profound final words or images of a life well spent. Some involve violence that torments you for days.



Then there are those other death scenes. The ones where the victim takes half an hour to die so he or she can sing a little ditty or deliver a soliloquy. The ones where the screams and body spasms are just too much. The ones where John Travolta and Nic Cage are involved.



We don't mean to laugh in the face of death, but it really can't be helped as far as these films are concerned. Brace yourself for scenery-chewing, over-acting, exploding bodies, and villains who just won't go toward the light. Click on...if you daaaaaare!