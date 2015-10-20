Sometimes, even the most elaborate updo can get overshadowed by something unexpectedly simple. Take, for example, the "unicorn braid" Nina Dobrev wore to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic this weekend in Los Angeles. Hairstylist Riawna Capri gave a simple French braid a high-impact twist by keeping the parts sharp and the braid volumized. What we love even more? It's really easy to do at home.
"The key product for this style is volumizing powder," Capri tells us. "This will give the braid the grip and grit required to get the texture and volume you need for lift at the root, without teasing." Capri's favorite formulas? Unite's Expanda Dust and Osis+ Dust It.
To re-create it at home: Sprinkle the powder through the hair on your crown, from roots to mid-lengths. Then, create two sharp parts directly above the pupils of your eyes. This will keep the look symmetrical and create a section that's easy to braid.
French-braid the hair (or enlist a friend to do it for you!), being sure to keep the pieces uniform in size. Secure the braid at the back of the crown with an elastic, and use a comb to loosen it by gently pulling up small sections. (Gentle is key!) Wrap a small section around the elastic, and pin with a bobby pin that's the same color as your hair.
Et voilà! You've got a braid that looks fancy, but is beyond easy to do. Now, style the rest of your hair however you prefer.
